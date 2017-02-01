FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Agrana places first tranche of its cash capital contribution
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2017 / 7:01 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Agrana places first tranche of its cash capital contribution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs Ag

* Places first tranche of its cash capital contribution and together with Südzucker successfully completes institutional pre-placement

* Total of 1,316,720 new Agrana shares and 500,000 existing agrana shares held by Südzucker placed

* Offer price set at 100 euros ($107.78)

* Gross proceeds of 131.67 million euros for new agrana shares and gross proceeds of 50 million euros for existing agrana shares offered by Südzucker generated

* Free float increases to 18.4 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9278 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

