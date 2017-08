Feb 1 (Reuters) - Axiare Patrimonio SOCIMI SA :

* Buys Chameleon (Cedro) S.L., the owner of the Cedro building, valued at 43.5 million euros ($47.0 million)

* Signs two financing deals with Banco Santander for a total of 34.2 million euros Source text for Eikon:

