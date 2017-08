Feb 1 (Reuters) - Corona Patrimonial SOCIMI SA :

* Sells its unit Chameleon (Cedro) SLU for 16.5 million euros ($17.8 million)

* In addition, the buyer has subrogated to existing bank debt with ING, currently amounting to about 26.9 million euros Source text: bit.ly/2jVyBR2

