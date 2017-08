Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hikal Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 132 million rupees versus profit 124.1 million rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 2.51 billion rupees versus 2.40 billion rupees year ago

* says declared interim dividend of 0.6 rupees per share Source text:(bit.ly/2jBXDRK) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)