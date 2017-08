Feb 1 (Reuters) - Hc Surgical Specialists Ltd

* HC Surgical Specialists entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Julian Ong Surgery and Ong Kian Peng

* Total purchase consideration for acquisition is s$2.2 million

* SPA to acquire 51.0% of total issued share capital of julian ong endoscopy & surgery pte. Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: