7 months ago
BRIEF-DaVita says reaches resolution with govt. On lawsuit with U.S. Court of Federal Claims
February 1, 2017 / 11:46 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-DaVita says reaches resolution with govt. On lawsuit with U.S. Court of Federal Claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - DaVita Inc

* DaVita- had lawsuit pending in U.S. Court of Federal Claims against Federal government, which was originally filed in May 2011 and was previously disclosed

* DaVita - Co, government amicably reached resolution of co's claims for $538 million, will be subject to taxes, consideration of non-controlling interests

* DaVita - Lawsuit related to U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs underpayment of co's dialysis services from 2005-2011 to patients pursuant to VA regulations

* DaVita -the one time settlement is expected to be recognized in financial statements that will be included in co's quarterly report on form 10-Q for Q1 2017 Source: (bit.ly/2jCteD7) Further company coverage:

