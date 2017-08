Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tata Motors Ltd

* Says January total sales of 46349 units versus 47,035 units last year

* January domestic sales of tata commercial and passenger vehicles of 41428 units

* January domestic commercial vehicle sales of 28521 units , down 7 percent

* January domestic passenger vehicle sales of 12907 units, up 21 percent

* January sales from exports were 4921 units, down 13 percent