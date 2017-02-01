FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Cameco rejects Tepco's uranium contract termination notice
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cameco rejects Tepco's uranium contract termination notice

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cameco Corp :

* Cameco rejects Tepco's uranium contract termination notice

* Cameco Corp- on January 31, 2017, Tepco confirmed it would not accept a uranium delivery scheduled for February 1, 2017

* Cameco Corp - Tokyo electric power company holdings issued a termination notice for a uranium supply contract with co that "we do not accept"

* Cameco Corp- Cameco inc sees no basis for terminating contract, considers Tepco to be in default, and will pursue all its legal rights and remedies

* Cameco Corp- in 2017, Cameco's consolidated revenue, including Tepco volume, is expected to range between $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion

* Cameco Corp - will be moving expeditiously to enforce its rights under uranium supply contract to recover losses arising from Tepco's action

* Cameco - termination would affect approximately 9.3 million pounds of uranium deliveries through 2028, worth approximately $1.3 billion in revenue to cameco

* Says Cameco has sufficient financial capacity to manage any loss of revenue in 2017 as a result of dispute

* Cameco Corp - Tokyo electric power company holdings issued a termination notice for a uranium supply contract with co that "we do not accept" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.