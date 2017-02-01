FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Semafo sees 2017 gold production at Mana of 215,000 - 235,000 ounces

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Semafo Inc

* Semafo: 2016 production and cost guidance achieved

* Semafo -full-year 2016 production results of 240,200 ounces at a total cash cost of $548 and all-in sustaining cost of $720 per ounce at its Mana mine

* Semafo Inc says in Q4, Mana produced 55,100 ounces of gold at a total cash cost of $571 per ounce and all-in sustaining cost of $694 per ounce

* Semafo Inc says general and administrative expense for 2017 has been forecast at $14 million

* Semafo Inc says initial exploration expenditure for 2017 has been set at $23 million

* Semafo Inc sees 2017 gold production at Mana of 215,000 - 235,000 ounces Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

