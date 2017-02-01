FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp's unit enters into a third amended and restated credit agreement
February 1, 2017 / 12:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Acco Brands Corp's unit enters into a third amended and restated credit agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Acco Brands Corp :

* Acco Brands Corp- co's unit has entered into a third amended and restated credit agreement, dated as of January 27, 2017

* Acco Brands-agreement provides for five-year senior secured credit facility, consisting of EUR300 million EURO denominated term loan facility

* Acco Brands Corp - agreement also provides for $400 million multi-currency revolving credit facility

* Acco Brands Corp- borrowings under revolving facility and term a loan facility mature on January 27, 2022

* Acco Brands - agreement provides for a five-year senior secured credit facility, consisting of an aud$80 million australian dollar denominated term loan facility Source text:(bit.ly/2kUIcFk) Further company coverage:

