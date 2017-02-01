FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-New York AG sues Charter Communications over internet speeds
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-New York AG sues Charter Communications over internet speeds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* New York sues Charter Communications, Spectrum Management Holding Co (formerly known as Time Warner Cable) over internet service -- court filing

* Lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in State Supreme Court in Manhattan

* Lawsuit accuses Spectrum of systematically defrauding and misleading internet service subscribers by promising service it knew it could not deliver

* Lawsuit says scheme ran from at least January 2012 until now

* Lawsuit says scheme had two components: promising internet speeds, and promising reliable access to online content, that could not be delivered

* Lawsuit says examples of online content that Spectrum could not deliver include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon.com website, Facebook, and gaming platforms

* Lawsuit says Spectrum saddled subscribers with old internet routers, and charged them for better ones, despite "countless" complaints about slow speeds

* Lawsuit says Spectrum fraudulently induced at least 640,000 New York subscribers to sign up for high-speed plans it knew it could not provide

* Lawsuit seeks full restitution, disgorgement of all money resulting from the alleged fraud, civil penalties of $5,000 per violation, and injunctions

* Lawsuit accuses defendants of "repeated and persistent fraudulent conduct," false advertising, consumer protection law violations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.