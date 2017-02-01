BRIEF-New York AG sues Charter Communications over internet speeds

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Charter Communications Inc

* New York sues Charter Communications, Spectrum Management Holding Co (formerly known as Time Warner Cable) over internet service -- court filing

* Lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in State Supreme Court in Manhattan

* Lawsuit accuses Spectrum of systematically defrauding and misleading internet service subscribers by promising service it knew it could not deliver

* Lawsuit says scheme ran from at least January 2012 until now

* Lawsuit says scheme had two components: promising internet speeds, and promising reliable access to online content, that could not be delivered

* Lawsuit says examples of online content that Spectrum could not deliver include Netflix, YouTube, Amazon.com website, Facebook, and gaming platforms

* Lawsuit says Spectrum saddled subscribers with old internet routers, and charged them for better ones, despite "countless" complaints about slow speeds

* Lawsuit says Spectrum fraudulently induced at least 640,000 New York subscribers to sign up for high-speed plans it knew it could not provide

* Lawsuit seeks full restitution, disgorgement of all money resulting from the alleged fraud, civil penalties of $5,000 per violation, and injunctions

* Lawsuit accuses defendants of "repeated and persistent fraudulent conduct," false advertising, consumer protection law violations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel)