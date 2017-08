BRIEF-Avery Dennison Corp says on track to achieve 2018 targets - SEC filing

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Avery Dennison Corp

* Avery Dennison Corp - on track to achieve 2018 targets -SEC filing

* Avery Dennison Corp sees 2017 reported net sales change of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent - SEC filing

* FY2017 revenue view $6.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Avery dennison corp - sees 2017 organic sales growth of 3 pct - 4.5 pct

* Avery Dennison Corp sees incremental savings of $40 million - $50 million from restructuring actions in 2017

* Avery Dennison Corp - sees 2017 fixed and it capital spend of about $215 million Source text: (bit.ly/2kQM5fk) Further company coverage: