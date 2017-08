Feb 1 (Reuters) - 2E Group AB :

* Buys Minnesota Communication AB

* Finances acquisition with its own funds

* Purchase price amounts to 8 million Swedish crowns ($915,000) with earn-out based on Minnesota Communication's earnings generated during current and next year Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.7308 Swedish crowns)