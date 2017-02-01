FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-MannKind launches new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 2:32 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-MannKind launches new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - MannKind Corp -

* MannKind announces launch of new titration pack and field force expansion to accelerate Afrezza growth

* New package is intended to simplify physician prescribing of Afrezza, allow patients greater dose flexibility in managing their diabetes

* Transitioning its sales force from a contract sales organization to an expanded team fully staffed by MannKind employees

* Changing its diabetes nurse educator model, going from a small dedicated team to a much larger nurse team operating on a per diem basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

