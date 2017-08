Feb 1 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp -

* Announces dismissal of British Columbia action filed by Norurál Helguvik EHF against Alterra

* Filed action was regarding 2007 power sales contract between Alterra's icelandic subsidiary, HS Orka HF and Norurál

* Action was dismissed on January 27 by agreement of both parties