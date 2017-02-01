BRIEF-National Holdings Corp says Robert B. Fagenson has resigned from his position as co-Chief Executive Officer

Feb 1 (Reuters) - National Holdings Corp

* National Holdings Corp says Robert B. Fagenson has resigned from his position as co-chief executive officer of company as of January 31, 2017

* National holdings - Michael Mullen, who also served as co-chief executive officer of company, has assumed title of chief executive officer of co

* National Holdings Corp - Fagenson will continue to serve as a member of board of directors of company and as vice chairman of board