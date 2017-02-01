FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ship Global 2 to sell stake in Worldpay - bookmaker
February 1, 2017 / 5:14 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ship Global 2 to sell stake in Worldpay - bookmaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bookmaker:

* Bookmaker says proposed placing of 214.48 million ordinary shares in Worldpay Group Plc by Ship Global 2 & CY S.C.A.

* Bookmaker says placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Bookmaker discloses pricing guidance of 282.75 pence to market

* Bookmaker says placing shares represent approximately 11 pct of the company's issued ordinary share capital

* Bookmaker says company will not receive any proceeds from the placing Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

