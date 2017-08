Feb 1 (Reuters) - Cast SA :

* FY revenue 36.4 million euros ($39.13 million) versus 36.3 million euros a year ago

* Q4 revenue 13.9 million euros versus 13.3 million euros a year ago

* In 2017, the company expects a catch-up effect with growth above average and positive operating income Source text for Eikon: [ID: nACT47263] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9302 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)