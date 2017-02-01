FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 7:47 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bombardier and Cityjet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc :

* Bombardier and CityJet finalize purchase agreement for up to 10 CRJ900 aircraft

* Firm agreement includes six CRJ900 aircraft and options for an additional four aircraft

* Firm order is valued at approximately US $280 million and could increase to US $467 million, should CityJet exercise all its options

* Upon delivery, aircraft will operate under wet lease in Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) network

* CityJet will also take delivery of four new CRJ900 aircraft in early 2017 as per Bombardier's order announcement on April 25, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

