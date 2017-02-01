FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2017 / 9:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bed Bath & Beyond says acquired certain assets including brand, website, certain IP assets and assumed certain contractual obligations of Chef Central

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Bed Bath & Beyond Inc :

* Bed Bath & Beyond - acquired certain assets including brand, website, certain ip assets and assumed certain contractual obligations of chef central

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - does not expect acquisition to materially impact its results of operations or consolidated financial position

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc - acquisition was for cash purchase price of $1 million and incremental earnout payments potentially aggregating up to $1.25 million

* Bed Bath & Beyond Inc- acquisition was for a cash purchase price of $1 million and incremental earnout payments potentially aggregating up to $1.25 million Source text - bit.ly/2ktviRZ Further company coverage:

