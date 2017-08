Feb 1 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc

* Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to deliver natural gas to Cheniere's LNG export facility at Sabine Pass

* Williams Partners - Natural gas demand to serve LNG export facilities along transco pipeline is expected to grow by approximately 11,000 mdth/d by 2025

* Williams Partners LP - Successfully placed into service its Gulf Trace Project