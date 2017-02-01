BRIEF-Downer EDI HY net profit after tax from ordinary activities $78.2 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Downer Edi Ltd

* HY profit from ordinary activities after tax attributable to members $ 78.2 million versus $72.1 million

* HY total revenue and other income from ordinary activities $ 3.33 billion versus $3.26 billion

* Interim dividend of 12 cents per share

* Downer is targeting NPAT of around $175 million for 2017 financial year

* Company's dividend reinvestment plan (drp) remains suspended and will not operate for this dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: