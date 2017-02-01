FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allstate announces Q4 earnings
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Allstate announces Q4 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Allstate Corp

* Q4 earnings per share $2.18

* Q4 revenue rose 6.8 percent to $9.3 billion

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $7.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Allstate Corp- full-year underlying combined ratio of 87.9 was at favorable end of our annual outlook range of 88-90 - sec filing

* Q4 operating earnings per share $2.17

* Allstate Corp- expect annual underlying combined ratio of 87-89 for 2017

* Allstate Corp - quarterly catastrophe losses $303 million versus $358 million Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2jxtAzL] Further company coverage:

