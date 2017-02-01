FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings HY net profit attributable $58.9 mln
February 1, 2017 / 10:08 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tabcorp Holdings HY net profit attributable $58.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Tabcorp Holdings Ltd :

* HY revenue from ordinary activities $1.16 billion, up 2 pct

* HY net profit for period attributable to members $58.9 million, down 28 pct

* Declares interim dividend 12.5 cents per share

* FY17 dividend target is greater of 90 pct of NPAT before significant items and amortisation of Victorian Wagering and Betting Licence or 24 cents per share

* Tabcorp's proposed combination with Tatts Group is expected to deliver significant value for both sets of shareholders

* Tabcorp's target is to achieve 14 pct return on invested capital in FY17, excluding impact of significant items

* "Dividend reinvestment plan (DRP) will operate in respect of this interim dividend"

* FY17 capex expected to be approximately $200 mln, including $27m in 2H17 related to TGS expansion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

