BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics says its CFO James Detore provided notice of his resignation from company, effective Feb 10

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Proteostasis Therapeutics says its Chief Financial Officer James Detore provided notice of his resignation from company, effective February 10, 2017

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc - Company has commenced a search for a CFO replacement - SEC Filing

* Proteostasis Therapeutics - Brett Hagen, controller, principal accounting officer since May 2016, to assume certain of Detore's duties on interim basis Source text: [bit.ly/2krOEau] Further company coverage: