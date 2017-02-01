BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co and Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009

* Ironwood Pharma- After amendment, license granted to Allergan Pharma extended to territory of countries not previously covered by license agreement

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Allergan Pharma will pay co annual royalty as percent of net sales of products containing linaclotide as active ingredient