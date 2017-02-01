FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:38 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and Allergan entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Co and Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Ltd. entered into amendment to license agreement, dated April 30, 2009

* Ironwood Pharma- After amendment, license granted to Allergan Pharma extended to territory of countries not previously covered by license agreement

* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc - Allergan Pharma will pay co annual royalty as percent of net sales of products containing linaclotide as active ingredient Source text: [bit.ly/2kTPhqC] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.