Feb 2 (Reuters) - Broo Ltd

* Will acquire, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, iconic Mildura Brewery

* Completion of acquisition to occur on 28 February 2017 subject to liquor licences being in place

* New facility will significantly reduce current production costs

* Will also be acquiring various Mildura Brewery beer brands currently being produced at Mildura Brewery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: