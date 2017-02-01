FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Facebook reports Q4 earnings per share $1.21
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:29 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Facebook reports Q4 earnings per share $1.21

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc :

* Facebook reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.41

* Quarterly earnings per share $1.21

* Says Q4 revenue was $8,809 million versus $5,841 million a year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.31, revenue view $8.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Daily active users were 1.23 billion on average for december 2016, an increase of 18% year-over-year

* Mobile DAUs were 1.15 billion on average for december 2016, an increase of 23% year-over-year

* Monthly active users were 1.86 billion as of december 31, 2016, an increase of 17% year-over-year

* Mobile MAUs were 1.74 billion as of december 31, 2016, an increase of 21% year-over-year

* Mobile advertising revenue represented approximately 84% of advertising revenue for Q4 of 2016

* Q4 advertising revenue $8,629 million versus $5,637 million

* Elected to early adopt ASU 2016-09 in Q4 of 2016

* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are no longer recognized in equity

* Excess tax benefits generated when stock awards vest or settle are now recognized as a reduction to provision for income taxes

* Under new guidance, cash flows related to excess tax benefits required to be presented as operating activity rather than financing activity

* "We are required to reflect any adjustments as of january 1, 2016, beginning of annual period that includes interim period of adoption"

* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in $934 million decrease in FY 2016 provision for income taxes, or 7% decrease in FY 2016 effective tax rate

* Adoption of ASU 2016-09 resulted in net cumulative-effect adjustment of $1.67 billion increase to retained earnings as of January 1, 2016

* Reclassified $566 million, $1.72 billion of excess tax benefits under financing activities to operating activities for Q4, FY 2015, respectively

* Says "our business did well in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.