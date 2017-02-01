FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-LifeLock sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 mln-$668 mln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 9:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-LifeLock sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 mln-$668 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - LifeLock Inc

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 million to $668 million

* LifeLock Inc - Full fiscal year 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.82 to $0.83

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $667.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LifeLock Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be between $92 million to $93 million

* LifeLock Inc - Free cash flow is expected to be between $90 million to $91 million for full fiscal year 2016 Source text: [bit.ly/2jZBMaq] Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.