BRIEF-LifeLock sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 mln-$668 mln

Feb 1 (Reuters) - LifeLock Inc

* Sees FY 2016 total revenue is expected to be in the range of $667 million to $668 million

* LifeLock Inc - Full fiscal year 2016 adjusted net income per diluted share is expected to be in range of $0.82 to $0.83

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.77, revenue view $667.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* LifeLock Inc sees FY 2016 adjusted EBITDA to be between $92 million to $93 million

* LifeLock Inc - Free cash flow is expected to be between $90 million to $91 million for full fiscal year 2016