* Exco technologies ltd says EPS of $0.30 in quarter excluding ALC S.A. Closure costs

* Qtrly reported earnings per share $0.27

* Qtrly sales $153.1 million versus $130.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$155.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S