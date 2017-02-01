FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces results from phase 2 study
February 1, 2017 / 10:13 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Aviragen Therapeutics announces results from phase 2 study

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Aviragen Therapeutics Inc

* Aviragen Therapeutics announces top-line results from phase 2A RSV challenge study of bta585

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - data indicate there was not a significant reduction in primary endpoint

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc says data indicate there was not a significant reduction in primary endpoint, which was viral load

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - overall safety profile of bta585 was favorable and consistent across treatment groups.

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - there were no safety signals observed for bta585 compared to placebo

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - plan to analyze full data set once it becomes available and communicate plan for program in Q2 of 2017

* Aviragen Therapeutics Inc - no clinically meaningful adverse trends in vital signs, clinical safety chemistry or hematology laboratory results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

