7 months ago
BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says has resumed production at Chouech Es Saida Field in Tunisia
#Market News
February 1, 2017 / 10:18 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Serinus Energy Inc says has resumed production at Chouech Es Saida Field in Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Serinus Energy Inc

* Serinus Energy Inc says has resumed production at Chouech Es Saida Field in Tunisia

* Serinus Energy Inc says field was initially shut-in on January 10, 2017, in anticipation of a three-day strike with production stoppage

* Serinus Energy Inc says company has procured a replacement electrical submersible pump for CS-3 well

* Serinus Energy Inc says anticipates that pump will be delivered to company by mid-February 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

