Feb 1 (Reuters) - Arctic Cat Inc :

* Arctic Cat Inc - reported Q3 preliminary net sales of $117.4 million and a net loss of $37.2 million, or $2.85 per share

* Arctic Cat Inc - Q3 preliminary net loss included income tax expense impact of recording $26.9 million valuation allowance against deferred tax assets