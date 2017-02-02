FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson
February 2, 2017 / 12:45 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Reckitt Benckiser confirms it is talks to buy Mead Johnson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc :

* Expects to finance the possible transaction through a combination of cash and debt

* Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc - no certainty that any transaction will ultimately be agreed, nor as to the terms on which any transaction might occur

* Negotiations valuing Mead Johnson's entire share capital at approximately $16.7 billion

* Says confirms that it is in advanced negotiations to acquire each Mead Johnson share for $90 in cash Further company coverage:

