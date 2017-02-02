FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Public Bank Bhd flags Q4 net profit of 1.48 billion RGT
February 2, 2017 / 5:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Public Bank Bhd flags Q4 net profit of 1.48 billion RGT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Public Bank Bhd :

* Q4 revenue 5.08 billion RGT

* Q4 net profit 1.48 billion RGT

* Q4 net interest income 1.80 billion RGT versus 1.65 billion RGT

* Board of directors has declared a second interim dividend of 32 sen

* "Operating conditions will continue to be even more challenging in 2017"

* CET1 capital ratio as at Dec 31, 2016 11.37 percent versus 10.89 percent, after deducting interim dividends

* Year ago Q4 net profit 1.49 billion RGT, revenue 4.93 billion RGT Source text: (bit.ly/2k1nkPm) Further company coverage:

