FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-NN Group offers public cash of c. 2.5 bln euros for Delta Lloyd shares
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2017 / 6:36 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-NN Group offers public cash of c. 2.5 bln euros for Delta Lloyd shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - NN Group NV :

* Offers public cash for all issued and outstanding ordinary shares of Delta Lloyd

* Offers price of 5.40 euros ($5.8)(cum dividend) per ordinary share, representing a total consideration of 2.5 billion euros

* Offer is supported and recommended by Delta Lloyd Executive Board and Delta Lloyd Supervisory Board

* Offer is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2017

* NN Group will be able to pay consideration of offer for an amount of 1.4 euros billion with cash from its own available resources

* Offer Period ends April 7, 2017, unless extended Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.