BRIEF-Danske Bank Q4 pretax profit higher than expected, proposes share buy-back

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Danske Bank

* Q4 pretax profit 7,039 million Danish crowns ($1.02 billion)versus 6,024 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 net trading income 2,323 million versus 1,972 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 net interest income 5,790 million DKK versus 5,578 million seen in Reuters poll

* Q4 loan impairment charges -160 million DKK versus -166 million seen in Reuters poll

* Says net profit for 2017 to be in range of DKK 17-19 billion (EUR 2,287-2,556 million).

* Says maintains longer-term ambition for a return on shareholders' equity of at least 12.5 percent

* Proposes dividend of 9.0 DKK per share for 2016 vs 9.32 DKK seen in Reuters poll

* Says has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of DKK 10 billion (EUR 1,345 million) in 2017