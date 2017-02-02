FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jrp Group says margin for 2016 to exceed 6 pct
February 2, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Jrp Group says margin for 2016 to exceed 6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Jrp Group Plc

* Our core focus on pricing discipline has meant that our IFRS new business margin for 2016 should exceed previous guidance and is now likely to exceed 6 pct

* Pro forma sales (as if merger had taken place on 1/1/15) were up 2 pct for guaranteed income for life (GIFL)

* Run rate merger cost synergies of 30 mln pounds per year were achieved, out of 45 mln pounds targeted by end 2018. This is well ahead of schedule, and will contribute to profit margins in 2017.

* Our defined benefit pipeline continues to grow, and we are progressing transactions at all stages of sales process with a number of major employee benefit consultants.

* Pro forma lifetime mortgage (LTM) advances fell by 6 pct (reflecting lower DB sales), but at 32 pct of gifl and db sales were ahead of our 25% target. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)

