BRIEF-Shell misses fourth-quarter estimates after $500 mln of impairments

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc

* 4th quarter and full year 2016 unaudited results

* Shell continued to divest non-strategic upstream positions during Q4 2016

* Says Q4 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $1.0 billion compared with $1.8 billion last year

* Says full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders were $3.5 bln compared with $3.8 bln in 2015

* Upstream divestments completed in quarter totalling $1.2 bln.

* Says Q4 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $1.8 billion compared with $1.6 billion for Q4 2015

* Says full year 2016 CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items were $7.2 bln compared with $11.4 bln in 2015.

* Says compared with Q4 2015, CCS earnings attributable to shareholders excluding identified items benefited from higher contributions from upstream and chemicals

* Says depreciation and net interest expense increased, mainly resulting from BG acquisition

* Says Q4 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 12 pct versus Q4 2015

* Says full year 2016 basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items decreased by 49 pct versus 2015

* Says cash flow from operating activities for Q4 2016 was $9.2 bln,

* Says gearing at end of 2016 was 28.0 pct (2015 14.0 pct). There was an increase of 9.7 pct on acquisition of BG.

* Says a Q4 2016 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per American depositary share ("ads")

* Says Royal Dutch Shell is expected to announce a dividend of $0.47 per ordinary share and $0.94 per ads in respect of Q1 2017.

* Upstream earnings included a net charge of $19 million,

* Says debt has been reduced and, for second consecutive quarter, free cash flow more than covered our cash dividend - CEO

* Says LNG sales volumes of 57.11 million tonnes increased by 46 pct compared with 2015, mainly reflecting Shell's enlarged portfolio following acquisition of BG.

* Upstream earnings excluding identified items $54 million

* Upstream cash flow from operating activities for Q4 $3904 mln

* Q4 liquids production available for sale 1732 thousand b/d

* Says Q4 downstream earnings excluding identified items were $1,339 million compared with $1,524 million for Q4 2015

* Total production available for sale 2997 thousand boe/d

* Says downstream chemicals earnings excluding identified items were $516 million in Q4 2016 compared with $182 million for same period last year.

* Says full year chemicals downstream earnings excluding identified items were $7,243 million compared with $9,748 million in 2015

* Q4 CCS earnings (attributable to shareholders excluding identified items) estimate are $2.792 bn (Q4 15: $1.8), according to company provided consensus figures.

* Compared with Q1 2016, integrated gas earnings are expected to be negatively impacted by a reduction of some 100 thousand boe/d.

* Says refinery availability is expected to increase in Q1 2017 as a result of lower maintenance compared with same period a year ago

* Proved reserves replacement ratio for year on an sec basis is expected to be 208 pct

* Upstream earnings seen negatively impacted by fall of some 40,000 boe/d associated with higher maintenance, 45,000 boe/d divestments.

* As a result of divestments in Malaysia and Denmark, oil products sales volumes seen falling by some 35,000 barrels per day

* As a result of divestments in Malaysia and Denmark, oil products sales volumes seen falling by some 35,000 barrels per day

* Results, excluding currency exchange rate effects, interest rate movements, seen to be net charge of $350 - 450 million in q1, c. $1.4 - 1.6 billion for FY