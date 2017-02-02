FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Vardia Insurance: private placement successfully completed
February 2, 2017 / 7:26 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Vardia Insurance: private placement successfully completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Vardia Insurance Group ASA :

* Has received binding orders for subscription corresponding to gross proceeds of 126,000,000 Norwegian crowns ($15.3 million)

* Transaction was upsized during bookbuilding, and subscription price represents a 2.2 pct premium to closing price on Feb. 1 2017

* Private placement was significantly oversubscribed

* Intends to use net proceeds of private placement to reduce reinsurance as well as for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2112 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

