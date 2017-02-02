FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Neurovive preclinical data shows substances have inhibitory effect on liver cancer
The toll of Tasers
#Healthcare
February 2, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Neurovive preclinical data shows substances have inhibitory effect on liver cancer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Neurovive Pharmaceutical Ab

* Neurovive's new generation of sanglifehrin-based compounds demonstrate potent inhibitory effects on human epatocellular cancer cells

* Says preclinical data shows results from a recently generated model compound, in which the anti-cancer activity has been optimized, show up to 500 times more potent inhibitory effects on human hepatocellular cancer cells (in vitro) compared to the existing cancer drug sorafenib (a registered drug for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular harcinoma, HCC, a form of liver cancer)

* Says furthermore, this compound class also demonstrated anti-cancer activity in an experimental (in vivo) model of HCC, after oral as well as intraperitoneal dosing. The compounds were not toxic to normal cells and well tolerated in vivo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

