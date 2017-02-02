FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Datum buys 11.0 pct stake in Techstep
February 2, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Datum buys 11.0 pct stake in Techstep

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Techstep ASA :

* Datum AS has bought 11.3 million shares in Techstep, corresponding to 11.0 percent of Techstep share capital

* Following acquisition Datum will own 11.3 million Techstep shares directly, and 15.7 million Techstep shares indirectly as its unit Zono Holding AS has decided to distribute its Techstep holding among its shareholders

* Altogether Datum's holding in Techstep is to increase to about 27 million shares, corresponding to 26.3 pct of Techstep's share capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

