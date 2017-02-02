FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 2, 2017 / 5:34 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Bucher Industries FY sales down 4 pct at 2.38 bln Swiss francs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Bucher Industries AG

* FY sales fell by 4 pct and order intake by 2 pct

* For 2016 as a whole, group is expecting a substantial decline in operating profit and group profit margins

* FY net sales at 2.38 billion Swiss francs ($2.40 billion), order intake 2.39 billion Swiss francs

* Overall, group is expecting current 2017 year to show a slight increase in sales and an improved operating profit margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9906 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

