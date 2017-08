Feb 2 (Reuters) - Les Nouveaux Constructeurs SA :

* Fy revenue 661.5 million euros versus 505.9 million euros year ago

* At Dec 31, 2016, backlog stood at 1,152 million euros, an increase of 22 pct compared to the end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)