Feb 2 (Reuters) - MTG

* Q4 record sales of SEK 5,019 mln (4,545) with 8 pct organic growth

* Says board of directors to propose a dividend of SEK 12.00 (11.50) per share

* Q4 operating income of SEK 554 mln (434) before SEK 0 mln (63) of items affecting comparability

* Reuters poll: MTG Q4 sales were seen at 4,900 million SEK, adjusted EBIT at 509 million SEK, dividend at SEK 11.70 per share