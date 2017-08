Feb 2 (Reuters) - Capman Oyj :

* Q4 turnover 4.6 million euros ($4.96 million) versus 7.1 million euros year ago

* Q4 operating profit 8.7 million euros versus 5.1 million euros year ago

* Proposes dividend of 9 cents per share to be paid for 2016

* Does not provide numeric estimates for 2017

* Sees fees from services to have a larger impact on results from the Management Company and Services business in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)