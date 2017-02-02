FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Godrej Properties says Adi Godrej to step down as director
February 2, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Godrej Properties says Adi Godrej to step down as director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Godrej Properties Ltd :

* says Adi Godrej, chairman, will step down from position of director with effect from April 01, 2017

* says Adi Godrej move away from active participation in day to day functioning of company

* says re-designated Pirojsha Godrej as executive chairman of board with effect from April 01, 2017

* says Adi Godrej will, however, continue to provide high level support in the capacity of chairman emeritus.

* says re-designated Mohit Malhotra, as managing director & chief executive officer of company with effect from April 01, 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2kYHeYT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)

