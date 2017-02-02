FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Glencore maintains 2017 full-year production guidance
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
February 2, 2017 / 7:24 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Glencore maintains 2017 full-year production guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Full year production was in line with guidance, reflecting production suspensions in copper, zinc, coal and oil.

* Solid q4 2016 production across board.

* Full year own-sourced copper production of 1,425,800 tonnes was 5 pct lower than 2015

* Full year own-sourced zinc production of 1,094,100 tonnes was 24 pct down on 2015

* Full year own-sourced nickel production of 115,100 tonnes was 20 pct higher than 2015

* Full year coal production of 124.9 million tonnes was 5 pct down on 2015, mainly reflecting divestment of optimum coal.

* Full year glencore's entitlement oil interest of 7.5 million barrels was 29 pct lower than 2015, due to depletion of existing fields.

* 2017 production guidance, unchanged from investor update on 1 december 2016

* Sees 2017 copper production at 1,355 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2017 zinc production at 1,190 ± 25 kt

* Sees 2017 lead production at 300 ± 10 kt

* Sees 2017 coal production at 135 ± 3 mt

* Sees 2017 nickel production at 120 ± 4 kt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.