7 months ago
BRIEF-Cranwick says Q3 trading was in line with expectations
February 2, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Cranwick says Q3 trading was in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc :

* Trading statement

* Trading during Q3 of financial year was in line with board's expectations.

* Total and underlying revenue was well ahead of prior year, underpinned by strong volume growth and supported, as anticipated, by a robust performance over key christmas trading period

* Export sales continued to grow strongly, with far east revenues well ahead of same quarter last year

* Input costs rose further during period, but efficiency improvements, internal pig production and constructive pricing discussions with customers helped partially mitigate impact

* Board is confident in both prospects for remainder of current financial year and continued long term success and development of business. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

