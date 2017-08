Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lleidanetworks Serveis Telematics SA :

* Buys 2 percent stake in e.Kuantia EDE for 143,880 euros ($155,145), part of Platform4Equity investment program

* e.Kuantia EDE is a financial entity specialized in the issuance of electronic money and payment services Source text: bit.ly/2kjSn7x

